Monday Oct 17 2022
Anil Kapoor wishes brother Sanjay on 60th birthday

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has extended love and sweet wishes to his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor on 60th birthday.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Tezaab actor shared throwback photos with Sanjay to wish him a very happy birthday.

He said, “Sanjay, I admire your spirit , humour, never die attitude , the way you look after and love our mother and your family...I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist.”

“Happy 60th Birthday Sanjay! Love you,” Anil said along with numerous heart emoticons.

Commenting on the Insta post, Sanjay said, “Love you too” followed by two heart emojis. 


