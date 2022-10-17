 
Norwegian ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, expresses grief over devastation caused by floods

Image collage of Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Royal Norwegian Embassy/ ISPR
  • During meeting, matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation came under discussion.
  • Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.
  • Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability.

RAWALPINDI: The Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas Monday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation came under discussion. Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS has been holding meetings with several foreign dignitaries lately. On October 12, the COAS met with UN Under-Secretary-General Department of Peacekeeping Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix.  

