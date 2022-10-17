Rachel Zegler shares two cents on upcoming live-action Snow White criticism

Rachel Zegler recently reacted to the media backlash she faced for Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White.



In a latest interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed about the “two of her earliest and biggest” pressure of big-screen credits.

“People joke that we’re politically correct Snow White, Like, yeah, it’s – because it needs that,” said Rachel.

She continued, “This is a cartoon from 85 years ago, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who functions beyond ‘One day my prince will come’.”

Earlier in January, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage slammed live-action remake, saying, “No offense to anyone, but I was a little surprised when they were very proud to cast the Latin actress as Snow White – but you’re still Tell the story Snow White and the SevenThe Dwarf take a step back and see what you do there Shit backwards story?”

However, a Disney spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “To avoid reinforcing the stereotypes of the original animated film, we have taken a different approach to the seven characters and have been consulting with members of the gnome community.”

Reflecting on her breakout role as Maria in West Side Story, Rachel noted, “I don’t think I have to do it better than West Side Story.”

“Having to answer a lot of cultural questions while also answering why I was chosen as a Disney princess that has nothing to do with my skin colour – it’s weird,” she added.