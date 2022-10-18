In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit

Katrina Kaif never misses a chance to be experimental with her fashion.



This time too, Katrina who is currently busy promoting her upcoming horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot, took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and shared two photos of herself.

In the pictures, the Zero actress sent pulses racing in a poetic top that has many words including Power, Purpose, Affirmation and more printed in block letters. She paired it with neon-coloured pants.

In the caption, Katrina quipped, “Had a lot to say... so I put it on my shirt.”

In no time, the post garnered a lot of love from her fans and they even dropped heart-shaped emoticons in the comment section.



Meanwhile, the movie, which is slated to release in theatres on November 4, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Other than this movie, the actress will be next in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.