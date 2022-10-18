 
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Pakistan mulls against World Cup 2023 participation in India: sources

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — BCCI/File
  • Pakistan also considers exiting ACC.
  • PCB to declare Jay Shah's tour decision unnecessary and hasty.
  • Board contemplating several options.

LAHORE: Following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) denial to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is deliberating not to participate in the 2023 World Cup set to take place in India next year, sources told Geo News.

The board is already considering pulling out of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after India's decision.

PCB started contemplating several options and not participating in the mega cricket tournament next year is also under consideration.

According to sources, a meeting of the board's think tank is undergoing in Lahore in which matters including Asia Cup participation and India's denial are being discussed.

The PCB, as per sources, would be declaring the ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's decision on the tour unnecessary and hasty, further noting that Shah cannot take a unilateral decision by himself.

India is slated to host the World Cup 2023 from October to November next year.

Pakistan and India only meet in global tournaments, the last being the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

Cricbuzz reported that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament — after the board held its Annual General Meeting.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah said.

"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.

