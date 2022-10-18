 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahzeb murder case: Govt to file review petition on Shahrukh Jatoi's acquittal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Shahrukh Jatoi, the murder of Shahzeb Khan, walking out of a court lockup. — Twitter
Shahrukh Jatoi, the murder of Shahzeb Khan, walking out of a court lockup. — Twitter

  • AGP's Office says its opinion was not sought before acquitting Jatoi.
  • AGP's Office says SC reached a conclusion that "deviates from judicial decisions related to terrorism".
  • SC today acquitted death row inmate Shahrukh Jatoi.

ISLAMABAD: After the Supreme Court acquitted death row inmate Shahrukh Jatoi — the main accused in the high-profile murder case of Shahzeb Khan — the Attorney-General's Office has decided to file a review petition related to the decision.

In this regard, the AGP's Office Tuesday prepared a draft letter to convey its concerns to the apex court.  

Per the letter, the opinion of the Attorney-General's Office was not sought before acquitting Jatoi. It added that decisions related to such important constitutional matters should not be taken without consulting the AGP's Office.

The letter further said that after Jibran Nasir and other activists approached the SC against a Sindh High Court (SHC) ruling which set aside the death penalty for Jatoi and others convicted in the murder case, the AGP's Office had already declared that the matter was related to terrorism, adding that the decision of the SHC was a "violation of the SC's order.

The AGP's Office, in the letter, also said that in the decision of Jatoi's acquittal, the Supreme Court has reached a conclusion that deviates from the judicial decisions related to the crime of terrorism. 

Therefore, the case should be reviewed in view of the components of compromise, fasad-fil-arz (mischief on earth), and other matters. 

An Anti-Terrorism Court in 2013 awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for Shahzeb's murder, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.

However, on November 28, 2017, the murder case took a dramatic turn when SHC ordered a retrial, striking down the death penalty awarded to the convicts by the ATC and converting it into life imprisonment.

In its order, SHC stated that an act of revenge over personal enmity did not equate to an act of terrorism. They had then approached the Supreme Court against the sentences.

On December 23, 2017, Jatoi, the son of an influential feudal lord, and other defendants in Shahzeb's murder case were released from custody on bail after the deceased's father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant's bail application.

More From Pakistan:

'Bound to be harassed': Imran Khan's inappropriate statement about female journalist

'Bound to be harassed': Imran Khan's inappropriate statement about female journalist

Imran Khan sees coalition rulers 'running away' from elections

Imran Khan sees coalition rulers 'running away' from elections
MQM-P seeks redressal of grievance from PM Shehbaz, threatens to quit govt

MQM-P seeks redressal of grievance from PM Shehbaz, threatens to quit govt
Pakistan to advocate 'loss and damage' at COP27: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan to advocate 'loss and damage' at COP27: Sherry Rehman
'Azadi March': SC to hear govt's contempt plea against Imran Khan

'Azadi March': SC to hear govt's contempt plea against Imran Khan
PDM's joint agenda behind postponing local body polls: JI's Hafiz Naeem

PDM's joint agenda behind postponing local body polls: JI's Hafiz Naeem
Contempt case against Aitzaz Ahsan disposed of

Contempt case against Aitzaz Ahsan disposed of
Court issues stay order against Lal Haveli eviction

Court issues stay order against Lal Haveli eviction
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia after US charges on OPEC

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia after US charges on OPEC
'Behind Closed Doors': Musadik Malik slams PTI for anti-Sharif documentary

'Behind Closed Doors': Musadik Malik slams PTI for anti-Sharif documentary
ECP postpones local bodies elections in Karachi

ECP postpones local bodies elections in Karachi
All measures in place to safeguard nuclear assets: Pakistan Army

All measures in place to safeguard nuclear assets: Pakistan Army