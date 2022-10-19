 
sports
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Sachin Tendulkar predicts four semifinalists of T20 World Cup

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. —AFP
  • Tendulkar feels that India will easily beat Pakistan in T20 WC.
  • India is my favourite and my heart is with India, he says.
  • India is well-balanced team in this T20 WC, says Tendulkar

After Wasim Akram, former legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Monday predicted four semifinal teams of the T20 World Cup, Geo News reported.

“India, Pakistan, Australia and England will reach into the semifinals of T20 World Cup,” predicted Tendulkar while talking to British Newspaper Telegraph.

On a question about the winner of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the former Indian captain said, “India has a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver.”

Speaking on much awaited T20 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan-India, legendary cricket feels that India will easily beat Pakistan.

“India is my favourite. Yes, of course. My heart is with India and would always want India to win. Not just because I am an Indian, I truly believe we have the firepower to perform well in these conditions,” he concluded.

Earlier, Swing of Sultan Wasim Akram picked his four semifinal teams for T20 World Cup and his list included Pakistan, India, Australia and South Africa.

The much-awaited match between Pakistan and India in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled on October 23. Two teams will face each other in Melbourne at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

