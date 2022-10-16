 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
T20 WC: Pakistan-India match likely to be washed out

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Left) and Indian team captain Rohit Sharma are seen in good mood. PCB
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Left) and Indian team captain Rohit Sharma are seen in good mood. PCB

The much-awaited match between Pakistan and India in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 is likely to be affected by rain.

Both traditional rivals have been placed in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. The other teams in their group are Bangladesh and South Africa. The group will have two more teams that will join the group after competing in the qualifiers.

Bilateral cricket between the arch-rivals remains suspended, thanks to their soured political relations. However, cricket-crazy nations welcome sporting events whenever they happen or whenever the two teams clash in multi-team tournaments.

Two teams will face each other in Melbourne at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

However, a weather forecast said that a heavy downpour is expected in Melbourne on Sunday [October 23] - a day when Pakistan and India are scheduled to play a group match.

A report says that all tickets for the much-hyped match have been sold out. In the event that the match is washed out, both teams will get one point each.

The weather forecast agency said Melbourne is expected to receive showers in the wet spell starting from Thursday. Three states of Australia are rain-affected these days. The weather is also cold in the country.

