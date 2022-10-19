T20 World Cup: Shaheen's deadly bowling crushes Afghan player's toe

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling Afghanistan's opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. — Twitter/screengrab

BRISBANE: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi made a brutal comeback to the T20 World Cup 2022 by maintaining his strength.

The pacer joined the team in Australia to play the mega event after spending weeks in England to treat a ligament injury to his right knee.

During a warm-up match against Afghanistan, Shaheen bowled a deadly toe-crusher to Afghanistan's opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and left him limping.

The bowl took a wicket, sending the Afghan player back to the dugout with his teammate's support due to the pain.

Pakistan fans became excited after they saw Shaheen in full rhythm. The left-arm pacer conceded just four runs with two wickets in his first spell of two overs. Later on, he finished with the figures of 2-29 in four overs.

Take a look at how fans reacted:



