 
sports
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

'Feeling great to be back': Shaheen Afridi on much-awaited return

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

In this file photo taken on October 24, 2021, Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi delivers a ball during the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. — AFP/File
In this file photo taken on October 24, 2021, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi delivers a ball during the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. — AFP/File

AUSTRALIA: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed excitement to be back on the ground.

"Feeling great to be back on the ground after two months," Afridi said while speaking with the International Cricket Council on Monday

The pacer joined the team in Australia to play the mega T20 World Cup, making his much-anticipated comeback to the team. Afridi spent weeks in England to treat a ligament injury to his right knee — sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July — during a rigorous rehabilitation programme.

He is also part of the squad playing the tournament's warm-up fixture against England today.

The speedster recalled his time away from the team while he was injured and said: "I got injured for the first time, so it was difficult staying away from the team."

Afridi added that all he thought about during his time away was to "return" to the team and shared his excitement for the World Cup, despite missing the recently held series against New Zealand and England.

"I missed the series in New Zealand and England, but I'm now very excited," the fast bowler said.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Pakistan face defeat in warm-up match against England

T20 World Cup: Pakistan face defeat in warm-up match against England
'Real part of journey begins now': Shan Masood hopeful of win in T20 World Cup

'Real part of journey begins now': Shan Masood hopeful of win in T20 World Cup
Neymar trial opens in Barcelona ahead of World Cup

Neymar trial opens in Barcelona ahead of World Cup
WATCH: Shaheen takes bowling tips from Shami

WATCH: Shaheen takes bowling tips from Shami

PCB announces schedule for Bangladesh U19 tour of Pakistan

PCB announces schedule for Bangladesh U19 tour of Pakistan
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up match, PCB confirms

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up match, PCB confirms
Sri Lanka stunned by Namibia in T20 World Cup opener

Sri Lanka stunned by Namibia in T20 World Cup opener
WATCH: Here is the elite commentary line-up for T20 World Cup

WATCH: Here is the elite commentary line-up for T20 World Cup
Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Younis Khan inducted in PCB Hall of Fame

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Younis Khan inducted in PCB Hall of Fame
ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts today

ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts today
Shadab asks fans to support Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Shadab asks fans to support Pakistan in T20 World Cup
T20 WC: Pakistan squad arrives in Brisbane

T20 WC: Pakistan squad arrives in Brisbane