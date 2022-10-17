'Feeling great to be back': Shaheen Afridi on much-awaited return

In this file photo taken on October 24, 2021, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi delivers a ball during the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. — AFP/File

AUSTRALIA: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed excitement to be back on the ground.

"Feeling great to be back on the ground after two months," Afridi said while speaking with the International Cricket Council on Monday



The pacer joined the team in Australia to play the mega T20 World Cup, making his much-anticipated comeback to the team. Afridi spent weeks in England to treat a ligament injury to his right knee — sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July — during a rigorous rehabilitation programme.

He is also part of the squad playing the tournament's warm-up fixture against England today.

The speedster recalled his time away from the team while he was injured and said: "I got injured for the first time, so it was difficult staying away from the team."

Afridi added that all he thought about during his time away was to "return" to the team and shared his excitement for the World Cup, despite missing the recently held series against New Zealand and England.

"I missed the series in New Zealand and England, but I'm now very excited," the fast bowler said.