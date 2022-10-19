 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

'Bhediya' trailer releases: India's first creature comedy film

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Bhediya's trailer has been dropped. 

Bhediya marks as India’s first creature comedy film. It also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

In the trailer, Varun can be seen bitten by wolf. His friends take him to a doctor (played by Kriti). But the doctor fails to help. Varun starts to act as a wolf, eat like a wolf.

Check out the trailer: 

Dhawan shared the trailer on his Instagram, wrote: “#Bhediya! Presenting the official trailer of India’s first creature-comedy, Bhediya! In cienmas on 25th Nov in 2D and 3D.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the film Sanki directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Moreover, he is also currently working with Russo Brothers’ for their upcoming web series Citadel.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has Adipurush coming up next with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. The trailer of the film has been released and also received a lot of criticism, reports PinkVilla.

