 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan invited to join PTI

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan speaks during a press conference in this undated photo. — Online/File
PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan speaks during a press conference in this undated photo. — Online/File

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and lawyer Aitzaz was invited to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Geo News reported Wednesday.

During a press conference in Lahore, PTI leader Farrukh Habib invited Aitzaz Ahsan to join the party, saying, “He is a role model for political workers.”

“Aitzaz Ahsan openly disagrees with his party’s decision while no one can dare to disagree in PPP and PML-N,” he said.

Farrukh Habib said that if Aitzaz Ahsan wanted to join PTI, he could come. “For every good person, we have opened our gates,” he added.   

Contempt case against Aitzaz Ahsan disposed of

A day prior, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a contempt of court petition against PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for his statement about state institutions.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that if Pakistan Bar Council or any other bar has doubts about this court's impartiality, then why should the court pay attention to an "irresponsible" statement of any person.

Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar — the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz — last week filed a contempt of court plea in the IHC against the PPP stalwart for "defaming" his acquittal.

What did Ahsan say?

The PPP leader last week alleged that the establishment helped the Sharif family clear the cases of corruption against them.

The PPP leader, apart from alleging that the establishment helped the PML-N leaders, said that the cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam were open-and-shut and their conviction was evident.

More From Pakistan:

Saif rules out deal with Taliban

Saif rules out deal with Taliban
Musadiq criticises Imran over 'talks with establishment' remarks

Musadiq criticises Imran over 'talks with establishment' remarks

Karachi: Police instructed to not flash pistols when stopping people during snap-checking

Karachi: Police instructed to not flash pistols when stopping people during snap-checking
Lahore: Newly-married couple murdered in name of honour

Lahore: Newly-married couple murdered in name of honour
Sindh governor wants belief in finality of Prophethood to be incorporated in nikah nama

Sindh governor wants belief in finality of Prophethood to be incorporated in nikah nama
Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto

Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto
SC fixes hearing of presidential reference in Reko Diq case

SC fixes hearing of presidential reference in Reko Diq case
NAB requests IHC to withdraw its appeals against Asif Zardari's acquittal in four cases

NAB requests IHC to withdraw its appeals against Asif Zardari's acquittal in four cases
TTP demands Rs8 million in 'extortion' from KP minister Atif Khan

TTP demands Rs8 million in 'extortion' from KP minister Atif Khan
SC dismisses Sophia Mirza's petition to cancel Sadaf Naz's bail

SC dismisses Sophia Mirza's petition to cancel Sadaf Naz's bail
Expired passport was used by Faisal Vawda as evidence of nationality renunciation, notes SC

Expired passport was used by Faisal Vawda as evidence of nationality renunciation, notes SC
Ministers appeal for 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' to address Balochistan's issues

Ministers appeal for 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' to address Balochistan's issues