The Crown Season 5 trailer out: New episodes to depict last years of Princess Diana’s life

Netflix has amazed fans as the streamer released the first full-length trailer for The Crown season 5 on Thursday.

Anticipation for the new season of the royal drama is at an all-time high as it will depict the last years of Princess Diana’s life. It will premieres in early November.

This is the first season of the show to be released after the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. It will focus on the tumultuous 1990s, a decade that saw three of the queen's four children divorce, a fire at Windsor Castle that destroyed 115 rooms, and Diana's death in a Paris car crash.

The trailer shows that the Royal Family is in crisis. Not only because of the scandal surrounding Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles’ (Dominic West) divorce but also because the world has changed dramatically as television evolves and the role of the monarchy in the modern world comes into question.



The trailer makes it clear that the new season will be a touching tribute to Prince William and Harry's mom and how difficult Diana's final months were, from the scenes depicting the incessant harassment from paparazzi and news outlets to Diana herself lamenting that she “never stood a chance.”