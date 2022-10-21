Aitzaz Ahsan breaks silence on joining PTI

Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan. — AFP

No chance of joining PTI or any other party too, says Aitzaz.

Peoples Party is my family and Imran Khan is my friend, he says.

I don’t believe in badmouthing against anyone based on political differences, says Aitzaz

PPP stalwart and senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan Thursday refuted reports regarding his joining the PTI, saying “I am not leaving PPP,” Geo News reported.



Aitzaz Ahsan’s statement came after he was invited to join PTI. A day prior PTI leader Farrukh Habib invited Aitzaz Ahsan to join the party, saying, “He is a role model for political workers.”

“Aitzaz Ahsan openly disagrees with his party’s decision while no one can dare to disagree in PPP and PML-N,” he said.

Aitzaz Ahsan said in a statement today that there was no chance of him joining the PTI or any other party, and he was also not leaving the PPP.

“Peoples Party is my family, while Imran Khan is my friend. However, I don’t believe in badmouthing against anyone based on political differences or using language like Rana Sanaullah,” he said.

Contempt case against Aitzaz Ahsan disposed of

Last week, Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar — the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz —filed a contempt of court plea in the IHC against the PPP stalwart for "defaming" his acquittal.

But Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a contempt of court petition against PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that if Pakistan Bar Council or any other bar has doubts about this court's impartiality, then why should the court pay attention to an "irresponsible" statement of any person.

What did Ahsan say?

The PPP leader last week alleged that the establishment helped the Sharif family clear the cases of corruption against them.

The PPP leader, apart from alleging that the establishment helped the PML-N leaders, said that the cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam were open-and-shut and their conviction was evident.