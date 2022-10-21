 
Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in 'Khal Nayak' remake

Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in 'Khal Nayak' remake

Sanjay Dutt talked about the remake of his 1993 film Khal Nayak on the comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai and shared that he doesn't want Ranveer Singh to play his role in the remake, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sanjay Dutt joked at Ranveer's recent explicit photoshoot in his appearance on the courtroom comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai and said he doesn't want Ranveer Singh to play his role in the remake of his film Khal Nayak as Ranveer doesn't wear many clothes these days.

When asked to choose from Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal to play his role in the Khal Nayak's remake, Sanjay said, "Ranveer Singh, woh aaj kal kapde nahi pehnta hai(he doesn't wear clothes these days)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay's recent releases were KGF Chapter 2, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Toolsidas Junior. He will be seen next in the Kannada film KD – The Devil which is directed by Dhruva Sarja.

