Tom Felton opens up about his 'brotherly' bond with Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe

Tom Felton has recently spoken up about his “amazing” relationship with former Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe.



“I love the man very dearly,” said Felton in a new interview with CBS News’ Anthony Mason via E! News.

He continued, “I don't see him as much as I'd like to—that's the same for most of us, really. But I consider him my brother definitely.”

Felton revealed that he had learned a lot about acting from Radcliffe, stating, “Daniel brings a certain energy to any room that he's in, but it was important to me, looking back, how important his enthusiasm and his eventual professional runs down the ranks.”

“He could've very much easily coasted a lot of those years and it seemed to me, on set with him, that he was always up for bringing as much as he can to the table, always being collaborative,” explained the 35-year-old.

Felton also talked about his character Draco and Radcliffe as Harry’s dynamic in the movie, describing it as “two sides of the same coin”.

“You have one boy who has no parents, no money, no status but he has everything that is good with the world. He has love, and compassion, and friends and truth and honesty,” noted author of Beyond the Wand.

Then, Felton, discussed the other side, which is “slightly darker one where very powerful parents, lots of money, big house, all the toys, but also a bully and someone that can't find a way of expressing his light because he hasn't been shown any his entire life”.

Meanwhile, Felton also opened about his relation with late Robbie Coltrane in his memoir, while he called him “kind and caring”.