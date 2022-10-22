 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Katrina Kaif reveals 'best thing' she finds in hubby Vicky Kaushal

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Katrina Kaif reveals 'best thing' she finds in hubby Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal tied the knot in a traditional ceremony which was held in the presence of close friends and family.

However, the couple has not shared the screen yet, and fans are waiting to see their chemistry on screen.

In an event of Photo Booth actress spilled beans about her hubby. Kaif said that Vicky is an extremely chilled person, “We talk a lot, we have a lot of conversations about work. We also make a lot of fun out of each other,”

Further, she said “I think the best thing about Vicky is he doesn’t take himself seriously. And everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain. there is no stress,”

Moreover, Vicky helped Katrina prepare for the role by taking part in the readings, where he handled her co-star Vijay Sethupathi’s role. “It was a three-page scene with big dialogues. I was reading it, but I wanted to rehearse it off the page. So Vicky asked ‘should I do Vijay’s lines?’ and I said yes. So he took the page, read it twice, and put it down. And he did the entire scene, I promise you, with not a mistake, without looking at the script.” 

The actress of Tiger movie is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth.

