 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz credits 'joint efforts' for Pakistan's removal from FATF's grey list

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — Screengrab/PTV News Live/YouTube
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — Screengrab/PTV News Live/YouTube 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan was pulled out from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list through "joint efforts".

In a press conference, the premier said Friday was a "lucky day", as the country received "great successes".

On October 21, FATF — the world's money laundering and terror-financing watchdog — removed Pakistan from its grey list, with the country no longer subject to its increased monitoring process.

"Apart from FATF, another decision was announced," PM Shehbaz said, hinting at the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict disqualifying PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

He added that Khan has been calling others thieves for several years, but now, after the verdict, he has been proven a "certified liar"

"Imran Khan has been proven to be a certified liar. He has been disqualified due to corruption," PM Shehbaz said, advising the PTI chairman that ongoing issues cannot be resolved through jalsas and rallies.

"Imran Khan was made the prime minister through rigging. His conversation about the judiciary is in front of everyone," the premier remarked.

"Imran Khan should fear God; this should be a lesson for him to [remember]," PM Shehbaz said.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Justice Qazi Faez Isa objects to 3 nominations for SC elevation

Justice Qazi Faez Isa objects to 3 nominations for SC elevation
A prime minister was disqualified for not taking salary from his son: Justice Qazi Faez Isa

A prime minister was disqualified for not taking salary from his son: Justice Qazi Faez Isa
Imran Khan moves IHC against disqualification in Toshakhana reference

Imran Khan moves IHC against disqualification in Toshakhana reference
Five donkeys taken to court for smuggling timber

Five donkeys taken to court for smuggling timber

Police register terror cases against Imran Khan, 100 other PTI workers

Police register terror cases against Imran Khan, 100 other PTI workers

TTP attacks in Pakistan a 'major concern': US Afghan envoy

TTP attacks in Pakistan a 'major concern': US Afghan envoy
Punjab Assembly to table motion against Imran Khan's disqualification today

Punjab Assembly to table motion against Imran Khan's disqualification today
Not happy over Imran Khan's disqualification: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Not happy over Imran Khan's disqualification: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CMs give Imran Khan authority to dissolve assemblies

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CMs give Imran Khan authority to dissolve assemblies
ECP slapped people in the face, says Fawad Chaudhry

ECP slapped people in the face, says Fawad Chaudhry
Imran Khan can't head PTI after disqualification, says former ECP official

Imran Khan can't head PTI after disqualification, says former ECP official
Pervaiz Elahi terms Imran Khan’s disqualification joke to nation

Pervaiz Elahi terms Imran Khan’s disqualification joke to nation