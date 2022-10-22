PM Shehbaz credits 'joint efforts' for Pakistan's removal from FATF's grey list

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — Screengrab/PTV News Live/YouTube

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan was pulled out from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list through "joint efforts".

In a press conference, the premier said Friday was a "lucky day", as the country received "great successes".

On October 21, FATF — the world's money laundering and terror-financing watchdog — removed Pakistan from its grey list, with the country no longer subject to its increased monitoring process.

"Apart from FATF, another decision was announced," PM Shehbaz said, hinting at the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict disqualifying PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.



He added that Khan has been calling others thieves for several years, but now, after the verdict, he has been proven a "certified liar"

"Imran Khan has been proven to be a certified liar. He has been disqualified due to corruption," PM Shehbaz said, advising the PTI chairman that ongoing issues cannot be resolved through jalsas and rallies.

"Imran Khan was made the prime minister through rigging. His conversation about the judiciary is in front of everyone," the premier remarked.

"Imran Khan should fear God; this should be a lesson for him to [remember]," PM Shehbaz said.

