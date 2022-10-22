Probe launched into PTI leader’s humiliation by Islamabad Police

PTI lawmaker Saleh Muhammad. — Twitter/@Arshadyousafzay

Police officers, who mistreated Swati, suspended.

Condemnations pour in from all sides.

Saleh was arrested for gunfire outside ECP office.

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have suspended the investigation officers, who allegedly photographed the arrested PTI lawmaker Saleh Muhammad Khan with a white slate, inscribed with the detainee’s details, around his neck, at Secretariat police station and then released the images on social media.

The picture that was apparently tried to look like a Pakistani equivalent of the PTI leader’s mugshot went viral and drew condemnations from PTI leaders and supporters.

People on social media largely expressed their disapproval of such humiliating as well as illegal behaviour of the Islamabad Capital Territory police.

According to police, a probe has been kicked off into the incident.

Police had taken into custody Saleh and his two security guards from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, under terrorism charges for allegedly shooting at the police contingent deployed outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Saleh, who comes from Mansehra, was also booked on the charges of attempted murder, violation of Section 144, and abutment.

In an FIR registered at the Secretariat police station, SHO Ashfaq Ahmed claimed Saleh along with his gunmen was shouting slogans against the verdict of the ECP announced after 2:15pm and also tried to disrupt the law-and-order situation.

Saleh was arrested after PML-N leader Mohsin Shawnawz alleged that his gunmen opened fire to wound him fatally.