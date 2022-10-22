Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India and destroy evidence, says Enforcement Directorate

Jacqueline Fernandez tried to destroy evidence related to her money laundering case and also tried to flee from India as per a report by Enforcement Directorate, as reported by ETimes.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared before the court for her bail application in a money laundering case where shocking details were revealed by Enforcement Directorate in the bail plea response.

As per reports, ED revealed that Jacqueline tried to leave India but failed since her name was on the lookout circular. Moreover, Jacqueline also tampered with the evidence related to the case by deleting data from her mobile phone.

However, her lawyer Prashant Patil rejected all such reports and said, "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED.”

Jacqueline Fernandez is being investigated for her alleged involvement in the money laundering case featuring alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, Jacqueline says that she had no involvement in Chandrasekhar's money matters. Jacqueline recently applied to get her interim bail extended.