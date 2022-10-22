Jaya Bachchan says she is proud of granddaughter Navya Nanda

 
Jaya Bachchan shared in the recent episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya that she is proud of Navya for fighting it back against the trolls, as reported by ETimes.

Jaya Bachchan appeared alongside her daughter Shweta Bachchan in the episode Limelight & Lemons of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. In the podcast, Jaya said that she is proud of her granddaughter that she takes a stand against the trolls.

Shweta Bachchan talked about trolls being the worst part of social media to which Navya reacted and said that she fights back at the trolls. Navya said, "I feel that it's my account and if you have the right to say something about me then I can write back." Upon this, her grandmother Jaya said that she should fight and she feels proud of her for doing that.

Navya Naveli Nanda has started a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan named What The Hell Navya.

