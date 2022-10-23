Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's cricketer Shan Masood speaks during a press conference at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 17, 2022. — AFP/File

The Men in Green will start their World Cup journey in today's faceoff with India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, hitting the ground with the confidence of their ten-wicket win against the arch-rivals in the last T20 World Cup.

Besides the team's own confidence, the fans also want to see a fulfilling contest in the big match. Here is a look into which players the fan could watch out for some enjoyable performances.

In a talk with ICC, Pakistan top order batter Shan Masood said that he would like to see young pacer Naseem Shah perform on a world class level and "rub shoulders" with top Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

In the batting department, Shan said he wants Haider Ali to perform and meet the expectations all Pakistani fans have of him

The Group 2 high-voltage clash is set to begin at 1pm Pakistan time, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) — a cricket stadium that can house 100,000 spectators — and fans can expect a complete match.