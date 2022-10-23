 
sports
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Pakistans cricketer Shan Masood speaks during a press conference at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 17, 2022. — AFP/File
Pakistan's cricketer Shan Masood speaks during a press conference at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 17, 2022. — AFP/File 

The Men in Green will start their World Cup journey in today's faceoff with India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, hitting the ground with the confidence of their ten-wicket win against the arch-rivals in the last T20 World Cup.

Besides the team's own confidence, the fans also want to see a fulfilling contest in the big match. Here is a look into which players the fan could watch out for some enjoyable performances.

In a talk with ICC, Pakistan top order batter Shan Masood said that he would like to see young pacer Naseem Shah perform on a world class level and "rub shoulders" with top Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

In the batting department, Shan said he wants Haider Ali to perform and meet the expectations all Pakistani fans have of him

Watch the ICC Instagram reel here:

The Group 2 high-voltage clash is set to begin at 1pm Pakistan time, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) — a cricket stadium that can house 100,000 spectators — and fans can expect a complete match.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance

Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed
Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets

Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets
Pak vs Ind: Major breakthrough for India as Babar, Rizwan head back to pavilion

Pak vs Ind: Major breakthrough for India as Babar, Rizwan head back to pavilion
Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history

Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma
Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash

Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash
Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?

Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?
Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain dwindle

Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain dwindle
T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam

T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam
'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash

Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash