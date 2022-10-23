 
sports
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ind: Major breakthrough for India as Babar, Rizwan head back to pavilion

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter

India have won the toss against Pakistan and chose to field first in the high-octane match at the T20 World Cup 2022 being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India got a major breakthrough as Arshdeep Singh sent Pakistan opener Babar Azam back to the pavilion for 0-1 in just the second over. 

The cricket fans are likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain have dwindled after the sky in Melbourne cleared.

The Group 2 high-voltage clash is the 16th match of the world's biggest cricket event.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

More to follow...

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance

Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed
Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets

Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets
Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history

Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history
Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup

Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma
Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash

Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash
Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?

Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?
Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain dwindle

Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain dwindle
T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam

T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam
'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash

Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash