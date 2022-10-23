 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Arjun Kapoor pens down a cute birthday wish for Malaaika Arora's birthday

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Arjun Kapoor writes a cute little love note for Malaika Arora on her birthday.

The Ishaqzaade actor posted a picture on his Instagram. In the picture, Arjun could be seen wearing a black kurta while Malaika wore a stunning golden-coloured outfit. The duo posed in front of a mirror.

The caption on the picture read: “The Yin to my Tang. Happy Birthday Baby. Just be You, be happy, be mine…”

Actress Tara Sutaria dropped a black heart on the post. Moreover, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also commented on the post, wrote: “Happy Birthday Malla.”

Arora also reacted to boyfriend Kapoor’s Instagram wish by reposting his post on her story. She wrote: “Only urs” in the caption.

On the work front, the Gunday actor is currently in London, shooting for his upcoming project with Bhumi Pednekar.

He further has film Kuttey in the pipeline. The film stars actors: Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is reportedly coming up with a show along with sister Amrita Arora by the name Arora Sisters, reported PinkVilla.

