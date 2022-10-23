 
'Sagacious leadership': PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal felicitate Xi on securing third leadership term

(L to R) PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — AFP/Reuters/File
  • PM Shehbaz says Xi's election for third term was "glowing tribute".
  • Bilawal says Xi's election reflects confidence of Chinese nation in his "sagacious leadership".
  • Xi introduces new top governing body stacked with loyalists.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Sunday felicitated China President Xi Jinping on his election as the Chinese Communist Party general-secretary for the third time.

China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz said that Xi's election for the third term as the leader was "a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship" and devotion to serving his people.

"On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CCP General Secretary for the 3rd term. It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion [to] serving the people of China," the premier wrote.

Meanwhile, FM Bilawal also congratulated the Chinese leader and said that his election as the CCP general-secretary reflects the enduring confidence of the Chinese nation in his "sagacious leadership".

"Heartiest felicitations to President Xi on reelection as CCP General Secretary. It reflects enduring confidence of the Chinese nation in his sagacious leadership and befitting acknowledgement of his lifelong service to China," Bilawal wrote on Twitter. 

