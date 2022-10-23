 
sports
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

LBW review of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam showing out after the latter reviewed the umpires original decision giving him out during the T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne, Australia, on October 23, 2022. — Twitter/naashonomics
LBW review of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam showing out after the latter reviewed the umpire's original decision giving him out during the T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne, Australia, on October 23, 2022. — Twitter/naashonomics

In a major breakthrough for India, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Arshdeep Singh, in his first ball in the second over, dismissed Babar (0) with a full, straight, and pinned lbw first ball.

The Pakistani skipper tried to work the ball away with a roll of his wrists but it skidded into his shin.

Babar — ranked among the top batters in the world — has always been a crucial part of the squad when it comes to India or any other team.

Here's how fans responded:


More From Sports:

Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets

Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets
Pak vs Ind: Major breakthrough for India as Babar Azam heads back to pavilion

Pak vs Ind: Major breakthrough for India as Babar Azam heads back to pavilion
Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history

Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history
Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup

Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma
Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash

Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash
Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?

Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?
Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain dwindle

Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain dwindle
T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam

T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam
'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash

Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash

T20 World Cup: Where to watch Pak vs Ind match live?

T20 World Cup: Where to watch Pak vs Ind match live?