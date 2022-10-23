Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed

Sunday Oct 23, 2022
In a major breakthrough for India, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Arshdeep Singh, in his first ball in the second over, dismissed Babar (0) with a full, straight, and pinned lbw first ball.
The Pakistani skipper tried to work the ball away with a roll of his wrists but it skidded into his shin.
Babar — ranked among the top batters in the world — has always been a crucial part of the squad when it comes to India or any other team.