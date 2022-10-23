Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed

LBW review of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam showing out after the latter reviewed the umpire's original decision giving him out during the T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne, Australia, on October 23, 2022. — Twitter/naashonomics

In a major breakthrough for India, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Arshdeep Singh, in his first ball in the second over, dismissed Babar (0) with a full, straight, and pinned lbw first ball.

The Pakistani skipper tried to work the ball away with a roll of his wrists but it skidded into his shin.

Babar — ranked among the top batters in the world — has always been a crucial part of the squad when it comes to India or any other team.

Here's how fans responded:



