Sunday Oct 23 2022
Faizan Lakhani

Ind vs Pak: Iftikhar Ahmed registers his name in record books

Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Pakistani batter Iftikhar Ahmed hits a shot during a T20 World Cup match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, on October 23, 2022. — Twitter
MELBOURNE: Iftikhar Ahmed registered his name in the record books Sunday after sealing the record of smashing the most sixes in Australia among Pakistani batters.

Ahmed smashed four sixes in his innings against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the teams' opening match and was able to score 51 runs off 34 balls.

Before this, it was Ahmed who scored three sixes in Canberra.

In 2019, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hit two sixes in Sydney and Kamran Akmal was also able to hit the same number of sixes at the same venue in 2010.

