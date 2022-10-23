 
sports
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Reuters

Stoinis says Australia must embrace pressure after defeat

By
Reuters

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

ICC Mens T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Australias Marcus Stoinis in action.— Reuters
ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Australia's Marcus Stoinis in action.— Reuters

  • Result at Sydney Cricket Ground hammered Australia's net run rate.
  • All-rounder Marcus Stoinis said T20 world champions were hurting.
  • For now, the next focus is Sri Lanka: Stonis.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said the Twenty20 world champions were hurting after an 89-run humbling by New Zealand in their Super 12 stage clash on Saturday, but he backed the hosts to feed off the pressure and reach the semi-finals.

The result at Sydney Cricket Ground hammered Australia's net run rate, which will be used to separate teams tied on points in the standings, and left them almost certainly needing four Group 2 wins to make the last four. read more

"There was a bit of hurt in the change room after that one," Stoinis told reporters. "It's the first game of the World Cup and if we look after the rest then everything should be fine.

"It does leave us in a position where other people might be in control. But if we go through and we've only lost one game and we don't make it, I think we can probably, to a certain extent, be OK with that.

"But for now, the next focus is Sri Lanka."

Stoinis said that Tuesday's match against the Asian nation was a chance for his team to set things right.

"This is what we love to do," Stoinis said. "We know that we've performed under pressure. We know that when our backs are against the wall we can pull out the performances we want.

"We trust ourselves and we trust each other. Sometimes the environment helps create a bit of that. And it's tongue in cheek but we still feed on it and joke about it and stir each other up about it. Hopefully, we're alright."

More From Sports:

Rashid promises Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat

Rashid promises Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat
Ind vs Pak: Iftikhar Ahmed registers his name in record books

Ind vs Pak: Iftikhar Ahmed registers his name in record books
Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka despite positive COVID test

Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka despite positive COVID test
No time to waste at T20 World Cup, says South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma

No time to waste at T20 World Cup, says South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma
Pak vs Ind: Ashwin under fire for 'cheating'

Pak vs Ind: Ashwin under fire for 'cheating'
Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance

Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed
Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets

Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets
Pak vs Ind: Kohli, Pandya help India's resurgence

Pak vs Ind: Kohli, Pandya help India's resurgence
Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history

Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history
Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup

Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma