Qaiser urges NA speaker to take notice of PTI MNA's mistreatment by Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday wrote to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf urging him to take notice against the police for their behaviour towards party's lawmaker Saleh Muhammad Khan.

On October 21, police had taken into custody Saleh and his two security guards from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, under terrorism charges for allegedly shooting at the police contingent deployed outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



The incident took place as PTI workers and leaders protested outside the ECP's office in Islamabad after the commission's verdict in the Toshakana reference — which disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Saleh, who comes from Mansehra, was also booked on the charges of attempted murder, violation of Section 144, and abutment.

Saleh was arrested after PML-N leader Mohsin Shawnawz alleged that his gunmen opened fire to wound him fatally.

In his letter to the NA speaker, Qaiser said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah should be summoned by the National Assembly's privileges committee, while the inspector-general of Islamabad and others responsible should be suspended.

He said that the capital's police violated the rules and regulations on October 21. Qaiser added that the police released a photo of their MNA with a white slate inscribed with his details around his neck in an insulting manner.

The letter said that this mistreatment has caused pain to the MNA, his family and the party. "As the leader of the House, it is necessary for you to take notice of this action by the police," he wrote in his letter to the NA speaker.

He urged the speaker to investigate Saleh's arrest and the insulting behaviour of the police. "The speaker should take strict action against those responsible," read the letter.

The letter also stated that the Constitution guarantees complete protection of life, property, dignity, and honour of the citizens.