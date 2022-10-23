 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors 'sabun-tel actors'

Subhash Ghai talked about the differences between the new-age actors and the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan in a recent interview. Subhash also regarded the upcoming actors as ‘sabun-tel actors', as reported by Hindustan Times.

Subhash shared that the new-age actors are not as serious and dedicated to the job as the veterans such as SRK, Aamir, and Salman were. Subhash feels that the upcoming actors are more inclined towards brand endorsements and building their image rather than focusing on acting.

Subhash said, "The actors of the 90s still understand the importance of the story, be it SRK, Salman or Aamir. They want the job to be done well and they know that the money will follow. But today's generation wants the money to come first."

He further added, "They look like sabun tel waale log jo apni shooting chhod ke ad karne ke liye chale jaate hain (The soap and oil people leave their shoots to film for ads and commercials)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Subhash Ghai last made a film in 2016 and has been on a break since then.

