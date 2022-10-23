Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car

 
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in a car in Mumbai ahead of Diwali, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya once dated each other. The rumour was almost confirmed by Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan when he said that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan once dated two brothers who lived in his building.

Janhvi was spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar as she was exiting an eatery while holding a paper bag and a cooler. She got into a car in which Shikar Pahariya was in the driving seat. This also marked the first appearance of the couple together though the two aren't dating each other anymore.

Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Fans figured he was most probably talking about Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya, the grandsons of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, both couples parted ways later.

