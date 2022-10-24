 
sports
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Dahani wishes Diwali in a special Sindhi message

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani. — Instagram/@dahani.99/File
Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani. — Instagram/@dahani.99/File 

KARACHI: With the Hindu community's religious festival Diwali being marked today, Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani wrote a special message for his followers celebrating the festivities.

Dahani, taking to his Twitter, wrote a special message in his native language of Sindhi along with an image of tiny diyas symbolising the festival of lights.

"Juug juug joat jaley. Alam-e-insaniyat kay Diwali jee shubkaamnaoon (May there be light everywhere. Wishes for humankind [on the occassion of] Diwali)," Dahani wrote in Sindhi.

Hindus across the world are celebrating their festival of light Diwali today, which also marks the beginning of the New Year for the community.

Shahnawaz, as his usual self, remembered to wish his followers on the auspicious occassion, while currently accompanying the Green Shirts as a reserved player in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

The bowler belongs to the Dahani village near Larkana where a majority number of the Hindu community's members reside.

