 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Tich Button is slated to release on October 28, 2022
'Tich Button' is slated to release on October 28, 2022

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussayn has filed a legal case against actor/producer Urwa Hocane over payment disagreement for upcoming movie Tich Button.

Sonya, through legal notice, have demanded a Rs.5 million as payment for her contribution in the film. As per the actress, after two years of completing Tich Button, she was only paid Rs.500, 000 which is a portion of the formerly agreed amount.

Tich Button is an upcoming Pakistani film which is going mark as Urwa’s production debut film. The film stars actors: Sonya hussayn, Feroz Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Marina Khan, Mahoom Ahmed Bilal and many others.

Qasim Ali Mureed's directorial film is produced by Muhammad Jarjees Seja and Urwa Hocane under the banner of ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Shooting Star Studios.

The film is set to release in theatres on October 28th, 2022. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'
Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video

Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video
Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length

Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length
Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors

Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors
Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput

Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car

Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car
Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors ‘sabun-tel actors'

Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors ‘sabun-tel actors'
Historic Milestone: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs100 crore collection

Historic Milestone: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs100 crore collection
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row
Ekta Kapoor calls on govt to save Balaji COO from Kenya

Ekta Kapoor calls on govt to save Balaji COO from Kenya
'Brahmastra' to release on Disney+Hotstar in November

'Brahmastra' to release on Disney+Hotstar in November