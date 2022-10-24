Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute

'Tich Button' is slated to release on October 28, 2022

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussayn has filed a legal case against actor/producer Urwa Hocane over payment disagreement for upcoming movie Tich Button.

Sonya, through legal notice, have demanded a Rs.5 million as payment for her contribution in the film. As per the actress, after two years of completing Tich Button, she was only paid Rs.500, 000 which is a portion of the formerly agreed amount.

Tich Button is an upcoming Pakistani film which is going mark as Urwa’s production debut film. The film stars actors: Sonya hussayn, Feroz Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Marina Khan, Mahoom Ahmed Bilal and many others.



Qasim Ali Mureed's directorial film is produced by Muhammad Jarjees Seja and Urwa Hocane under the banner of ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Shooting Star Studios.

The film is set to release in theatres on October 28th, 2022.