Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Anushka Sharma looks extremely ravishing this Diwali: See Pictures

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Anushka Sharma last appeared in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan
Anuskha Sharma looks drop dead gorgeous this Diwali as she wears India’s traditional dress saree to celebrate the festival.

Sharma shared her Diwali pictures on her Instagram. The actress opted for a sparkling parrot green-coloured saree.

She completed her look with a heavy shining necklace and left her hair open with light waves. The look that Anushka carried for the occasion is extremely eye-catching.

Actress Nargis Fakhri couldn’t resist commenting on the photo and really admired the colour Sharma donned down. She wrote: “Ooo this colour.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented on the actors look, wrote: “Gorgeous” followed by three red hearts.

On the work front, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is currently working on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. A biopic film based on the life journey of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This film is going to mark as her comeback on the screen after a long gap.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. 

