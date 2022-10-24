Akshay Kumar says same release dates of 'Ram Setu' and 'Thank God' is not a clash

Akshay Kumar talked about his upcoming film Ram Setu having the same release date as Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's film Thank God. Akshay said that it should not be called a clash as both films have different content to offer, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay said that the two films are just releasing on the same date and have different appeals therefore people should not refer to it as a clash.

Akshay said, "There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future."

He further added, "Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family."

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.