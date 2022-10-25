 
Man dies of cardiac arrest while watching Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls past Virat Kohli during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, 2022. — AFP
Cricket fans were thrilled to see a nail-biting Pakistan vs India match but during the game, one Indian fan passed away due to cardiac arrest when the arch-rivals met in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Bitu Gogoi had gone to a cinema along with his friends to watch the live streaming of the match in Assam, India, the police said. 

While watching the match, the 34-year-old fell unconscious and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, India's ABP News reported. 

According to the doctors, Gogoi suffered a cardiac arrest because of the high level of noise in the cinema by the spectators. The man's body has been sent for an autopsy. 

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. 

The family of the deceased said that Gogoi did not have any health issues and was completely healthy. 

Pakistan lost to India on Sunday as a partnership of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya sailed India to victory by four wickets. 

Kohli and Pandya shared a partnership of 113 runs off 78 balls.

