Alia Bhatt pens heartwarming birthday note for ‘anchor’ of her life: Photos

Alia Bhatt shares beautiful bond with her mother Soni Razdan, who is also the “anchor” of her life.



On Tuesday morning, the RRR actress took to Instagram and dropped a heartwarming birthday post for her mum, who is celebrating her 66th birthday today.

The Brahmastra star also dropped two unseen photos from her baby shower; the first one featured Soni, smiling and looking lovely in a sky-blue ethnic dress.

While the second one was the monochromatic photo of mother-daughter duo posing for the camera in candid position.

Alia also penned a long heartfelt message for her “incredible” mum on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most incredible human – my safest place – the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today,” she wrote.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress continued, “I think this year more than any other year I have understood so deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family.”

In the end, the mom-to-be added, “You’re the the anchor of our lives .. no amount of love you’s ever be enough ma.”

Soni also responded to her daughter’s note, saying, “Love you so much.”



In few hours, the post garnered around one million likes and was well-received by her friends and fans.

Neetu Singh commented, “Awww”.

Indian journalist Barkha Dutt also wished, “Happpy Birthday @sonirazdan”.

Moreover, Alia celebrated her first Diwali post-marriage with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in upcoming Hollywood debut movie Heart Of Stone.



Other than that, Alia also has interesting Bollywood movies in the pipeline including Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.