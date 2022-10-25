 
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Meghan Markle sounds off on ‘Duchess Difficult’ label

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Meghan Markle has finally hit out at being labelled ‘Duchess Difficult’ by Palace aides, telling guests on her Spotify podcast Archetypes that she is anything but.

Talking about the archetype of the ‘Angry Black Woman’ with Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on the show, Meghan opened up about how ‘setting boundaries’ does not make her ‘difficult’, a label allegedly put on her by royal family aides.

“You're allowed to set a boundary; you're allowed to be clear. That does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult - it makes you clear," Meghan said.

The Duchess of Sussex went on to state, “I also know that I will find myself towering and tiptoeing into a room. I don't know if you ever do that… the thing I find the most embarrassing when you say a sentence but the intonation goes up like it's a question.”

“How you're conceived misconceived or portrayed? Yeah, you're particular you can receive it that way, but if he describes you that way to someone else... Yeah. What is that?” she continued.

Meghan was given the nickname ‘Duchess Difficult’ as far back as in 2018, soon after her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Royal staff claimed that her behaviour was ‘dictatorial’ and she would even send out emails at 5am; her attitude reportedly forced one royal staffer to even quit in 2019. 

