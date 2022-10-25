Pak vs Ind: Geo News leads Pakistan's coverage

Illustration. — Geo News

Pakistan's leading news channel, Geo News, has done it once again as it kept viewers informed throughout the high-octane Pakistan vs India match.

Extensive coverage of the match by Geo News was viewed by over 22 million people.

The coverage included a variety of talk shows, expert analyses, exclusive videos, and interviews.

The match took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia on October 23, when the arch-rivals opened their campaign for the T20 World Cup.

The partnership of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya sailed India to victory against Pakistan by four wickets in a nail-biting contest.