Bhumi Pednekar says it is important for her to celebrate Diwali at home

Bhumi Pednekar said in a recent interview that she is very happy to be back home for Diwali and it is very important for her to celebrate Diwali at home, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Bhumi expressed that she is extremely happy that she has been able to wrap up her London schedule just in time to be back home at Diwali. She said that her home is what she needs after an intense year that she has had.

Bhumi said, "Diwali, just like other festivals, is extremely special to me. It is one of my favourite festivals. I have just come back to India as luckily we got an opportunity where we could wrap up our shoot earlier.”

She further added, "This year, I will spend Diwali at my home with my family. It has been a very intense and hectic year for me. I have literally come back home after many many months. I will be throwing a Diwali bash for a few friends this year."

Bhumi was shooting for her upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi in London and will get back to work after the festival.