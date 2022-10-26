 
sports
T20 World Cup: Four Pakistan pacers to play against Zimbabwe tomorrow

Mohammad Wasim Jr. — AFP/File
PERTH: Ahead of Pakistan's match with Zimbabwe tomorrow in the ongoing T20 World Cup, four pacers are slated to be playing in the squad.

According to sources, Mohammad Wasim Jr. is expected to be added to the team in the match against Zimbabwe at the Perth Stadium on Thursday.

To make a place for Wasim, either Haider Ali or Asif Ali would be dropped.

Other fast bowlers in the team include Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

Sources also shared that improvement has also been observed in Fakhar Zaman's fitness.

Perth pacer-friendly

Earlier today, former Pakistan women's captain and chief selector Urooj Mumtaz advised the Men in Green to go on the field with four seamers against Zimbabwe.

In its bid to bounce back in the mega cricket tournament, Pakistan is deliberating changes in the squad. The Green Shirts opted for three seamers and two spinners in the match with arch-rival India.

But given Perth's pitch — known for being pacer-friendly — the team might change their seam-spin combination.

