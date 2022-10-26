 
sports
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine set to take on Pakistan ahead of game

Faizan Lakhani

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine speaks during a presser. — Photo by author
PERTH: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine is wary of the challenges his side would face in the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on Thursday in Perth, Australia.

Speaking ahead of the match at the Perth Stadium, the Zimbabwean captain said that Pakistan is a very good bowling side and Zimbabwe will have to work hard to get a decent score on board.

“I'm pretty sure that Pakistan will be coming hard at us tomorrow. They've got some quality bowlers with the new ball. So, that will be a big challenge for us,” Ervine said.

“Looking at quite a few games that have been played, that first five to six overs with the new ball are challenging for every team. I think it's a key area for us to try getting through with the bat tomorrow and capitalise on a lot of doubles with bigger boundaries in those middle overs,” the Zimbabwean captain added.

Responding to a question regarding the pitch at the Perth Stadium, Ervine highlighted that the wicket will be a bit quicker than it was in Hobart.

“We'll obviously have to try assessing those conditions and work out how best to get a decent score on the board,” the skipper said.

“I don't think that you can sit back and let quality bowlers like that bowl at you; Otherwise, it's only going to be a matter of time before they get you out. I think it will be a case of trying to rotate and making sure that you're putting them under as much pressure as they're putting you under,” he said while referring to Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf.

Ervine also praised his teammate Sikandar Raza who has been in superb form recently saying that the in-form batter is an inspiration for many back home.

“He's been such an inspiration for many people over the last few months with his performances. And we know that a lot of Zimbabwe's success obviously lies in his success as an individual and the team. So obviously they're hoping that he can continue that good form throughout the rest of the tournament,” he remarked while praising his teammate.

