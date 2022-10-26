 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Rakul Preet Singh talks about calls for ban on 'Thank God'

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh talked about calls for a ban on her recently released film Thank God for hurting religious sentiments in a recent interview, as reported by IndiaToday.

Rakul Preet urged the fans to watch the film before objecting to it as she ensures the film has been made to celebrate Indian culture and not hurt any religious sentiments.

The film has allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments by making fun of Hindu Gods which is why Hindu fringe groups are demanding a ban on the film.

Rakul Preet said, "I would just refrain from saying anything. All I would say is that if we have hurt someone’s sentiments, then please object to it. But please watch the film before anybody objects to anything."

She further added, "I think everybody has the right to object if the film is hurting a certain section of the audience, but I do not think that’s the motive of the film. In fact, it’s celebrating our culture in a beautiful way."

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on October 25.

