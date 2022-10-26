 
Juhi Chawla calls Raveena Tandon 'girl with a big heart' in birthday wish

Juhi Chawla took to Instagram to wish Raveena Tandon her 48th birthday and called her 'girl with a big heart' in her adorable birthday wish, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Juhi Chawla posted throwback pictures with Raveena Tandon from their photoshoot. Juhi shared a collage of nine pictures of her and Raveena that captured their different reactions and a picture in which both wore ethnic outfits.

Juhi wrote in the caption, "Raaveeennnnaaa !!! Happy Happy Birthdayyyyy to the girl with a big heart!!! You always step forward to support social and environment matters and here’s a 100 splendid trees to mark this special occasion in your honour!!! Hugs."

Many other Bollywood celebrities also wished Raveena on her birthday including Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, and Shilpa Shetty.

Raveena Tandon turned 48 years old on October 26, 2022. Raveena adopted two children in 1995: Pooja and Chaya. she got married in 2004 to film producer Anil Thadani and has two children with her husband: Rasha and Ranbir Thadani.

