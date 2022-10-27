DG ISI, ISPR's presser exposed Imran Khan further: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan addresses a press conference at the Interior Ministry in Islamabad in this undated photo. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday said PTI leader Imran Khan's detestable face was exposed before the nation even further after the apex intelligence agency chief stepped up to set the record straight regarding cypher and Arshad Sharif's murder in a rare presser.



"Khan, who staged the cypher drama, has turned into a festering wound," Sanaullah said addressing a press conference following the DG ISI and DG ISPR's joint conference.

The minister said the politics of the PTI leader, whose heinous face was unmasked by the audio leaks, was aimed at mongering hate and dividing the nation.

"It is impossible for democracy move forward as long as Khan's negative agenda is in force," the interior minister said.