 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

DG ISI, ISPR's presser exposed Imran Khan further: Rana Sanaullah

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan addresses a press conference at the Interior Ministry in Islamabad in this undated photo. — APP/File
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan addresses a press conference at the Interior Ministry in Islamabad in this undated photo. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday said PTI leader Imran Khan's detestable face was exposed before the nation even further after the apex intelligence agency chief stepped up to set the record straight regarding cypher and Arshad Sharif's murder in a rare presser.

"Khan, who staged the cypher drama, has turned into a festering wound," Sanaullah said addressing a press conference following the DG ISI and DG ISPR's joint conference. 

The minister said the politics of the PTI leader, whose heinous face was unmasked by the audio leaks, was aimed at mongering hate and dividing the nation.

"It is impossible for democracy move forward as long as Khan's negative agenda is in force," the interior minister said. 

Details to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Establishment's transition to constitutional role vital for Pakistan's progress, Foreign Minister Bilawal

Establishment's transition to constitutional role vital for Pakistan's progress, Foreign Minister Bilawal
Funeral prayers of slain journalist Arshad Sharif offered in Islamabad

Funeral prayers of slain journalist Arshad Sharif offered in Islamabad
Imran Khan ready to face any forum on Arshad Sharif case

Imran Khan ready to face any forum on Arshad Sharif case
Not possible that you meet COAS at night and call him traitor in day, DG ISI slams Imran Khan

Not possible that you meet COAS at night and call him traitor in day, DG ISI slams Imran Khan
Islamabad Bar urges JCP to review decision to elevate junior judges to SC

Islamabad Bar urges JCP to review decision to elevate junior judges to SC
EU calls for implementation of 27 conventions in Pakistan before GSP+ review

EU calls for implementation of 27 conventions in Pakistan before GSP+ review
Govt's gas load management plan to come into effect from Nov 1

Govt's gas load management plan to come into effect from Nov 1
Russia can help Pakistan meet its wheat demand, minister tells delegation

Russia can help Pakistan meet its wheat demand, minister tells delegation
Journalist Arshad Sharif to be laid to rest shortly as mystery around his death deepens

Journalist Arshad Sharif to be laid to rest shortly as mystery around his death deepens

Said nothing against PTI policy, says Faisal Vawda

Said nothing against PTI policy, says Faisal Vawda
Imran seems like mastermind of Arshad's murder conspiracy, says Rana Sanaullah

Imran seems like mastermind of Arshad's murder conspiracy, says Rana Sanaullah
Faisal Vawda launched by 'imported govt': Ali Zaidi

Faisal Vawda launched by 'imported govt': Ali Zaidi