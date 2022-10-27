T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe opt to bat first against Pakistan

Pakistan and Zimbabwe captains at the toss. — Twitter/ICC

Zimbabwe have opted to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup clash on Thursday.

Pakistan have dropped Asif Ali and included Mohammad Wsaim Junior in the playing XI for this game.

Both teams are part of group 2 which includes South Africa, India, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Pakistan lost their opening match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and are yet to open their account on the points table.

On the other hand, the Chevrons have a point to their name after their match against South Africa was washed out due to rain.

Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (capt), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.