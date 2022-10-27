Emilia Clarke character in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' leaked out: Report

Emilia Clarke's character in Marvel 'Secret Invasion' leaked out

Marvel has accidentally outed the role of Emilia Clarke in the next much-anticipated film Secret Invasion, as per Daily Mail.

The Game of Thrones star character was accidentally revealed by Marvel when the entertainment company posted a GIF of the character on Tenor, a popular social media app.

The GIF depicted Emilia's character in her dark brown hair, saying, 'It's the beginning.'

On the other hand, the Tenor app called it 'Its The Beginning Abigail Brand GIF,' which led many fans to think the Star Wars star was playing Abigail Brand in the movie.

Moreover, as per Marvel Comics, Brand works as a special agent for the government of the United States, which later joins S.W.O.R.D., a fictional agency whose mission is to shield the world from extraterrestrial threats.

However, fans took to Twitter to give their opinions on the possible revelation of the 36-year-old character.

'Can't hardly wait!! let's go Queen #EmiliaClarke [red heart emoji] she's gonna eat this role up [fire emoji],' one user wrote.

Another added, 'I was hoping for Queen Veranke of the Skrulls .... but I guess if you hire Emilia Clarke, you dont want her hidden behind prosthetics or CGI. I'm still excited for the Secret Invasion!!'