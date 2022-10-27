 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Ahmed Subhan

Arshad Sharif died of blood loss 30 minutes after shooting: report

By
Ahmed Subhan

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif addressing a conference.  — Twitter/File
Slain journalist Arshad Sharif addressing a conference.  — Twitter/File
  • Preliminary autopsy report released.
  • PIMS doctor performed postmortem.
  • Forensic laboratory results awaited.

ISLAMABAD: Slain journalist Arshad Sharif died of blood loss thirty minutes after he was shot in the chest and head, the report of a preliminary post-mortem conducted in Pakistan revealed on Thursday.

An eight-member medical board comprising senior doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) released the report after performing the autopsy on Sharif’s body. During the postmortem, the body was also X-rayed and CT-scanned.

According to the report, fragments of metal from bullets found in Sharif’s lungs, heart, stomach, kidney and other parts of the body have been dispatched to the forensic laboratory.

The final report would be prepared after receiving the forensic laboratory’s findings.

Arshad Sharif, a popular TV anchorperson as well as an investigative journalist, was killed by the Kenyan police in a "mistaken identity" shooting on Sunday night near the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif laid to rest in Islamabad

Sharif was laid to rest in Islamabad's H-11 cemetery on Thursday. The journalist was buried after his funeral prayers were offered amid high security at Islamabad's Faisal Mosque.

Scores of people including members of the journalists' fraternity attended Sharif's funeral prayer. 

