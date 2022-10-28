What is Elon Musk's net worth after buying Twitter?

SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk takes part in a joint news conference with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert (not pictured) at the SpaceX Starbase, in Brownsville, Texas, US, August 25, 2022.— Reuters

Elon Musk, who finally acquired Twitter for $44bn and left people wondering how rich he would be now, is still the world's richest person with a current net worth of $212bn.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth fell by nearly $58.6bn since the beginning of the year.

Musk is an exceptionally rich man with his fortune exceeding the world's second richest person Bernard Arnault, chairman of French luxury group LVMH by a staggering $70bn.

The Tesla chief was named the world's richest in January of 2022 when he was valued at $273.5bn, Bloomberg reported.

“Mr Musk reached the level of riches, inflation-adjusted, achieved by modern history’s wealthiest person,” Bloomberg wrote at the time.

After becoming Twitter's largest shareholder, Musk announced his bid in April, offering to buy the platform at $54.20 per share.

Though the billionaire raised $46.5bn for his bid, several factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war took a toll on his net worth.

Musk, who is also the chief of SpaceX, was also declared the richest man by Forbes not long ago. At the time, his fortune was reported to be $219bn.

While Forbe's annual World Billionaires List is published yearly and uses exchange rates and stock prices to calculate fortune, the outlet's Real-Time Billionaires list is refreshed daily.

According to the Real-Time Billionaires list, Musk currently stands at $221.5bn.

Forbes noted that despite "selling billions of dollars of Tesla stock late last year, and owing taxes on gains from those sales", Musk is still around $68bn richer than the previous year.