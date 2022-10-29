Pak vs Ind: Ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar questions Pakistan's selection choices

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar. — AFP/File

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar joined others on the bandwagon of criticising Pakistan's team selection in the T20 World Cup clash against India.

There has been growing criticism against the team selection as Pakistan have little hope of qualifying for the semifinals.

Speaking during an Indian TV programme, Gavaskar said that Pakistan has Muhammad Wasim Jr like India has Hardik Pandya and compared the two bowlers.

"Wasim is a new player but he can provide a good over and play some good shots as well. Pakistan did not include him in the squad against India and they played two spinners instead. This would have been fine in Sydney but not in other venues," he highlighted.

He further said that Pakistan should include Wasim in the squad as he can bowl and play shots too just like he did while playing against Zimbabwe. "He has that talent, he is like Hardik Pandya. He is new but he can play those lofty shots and can give you a couple of overs as well," he added.

“They don't have a very settled middle order. In the T20I matches they played before, Fakhar Zaman played at number 3 or 4. Now he is just part of the squad, but not in the XI. Shan Masood is also there. although he is scoring runs. But I feel their selection hasn't been good," he continued to say.

He said that Pakistan's selection is not right, adding that the team needs a player who can give you 3-4 overs and can score 30 runs in the last few overs.

Pakistan lost to India in the first match of the T20 World Cup. The team then lost against Zimbabwe, attracting major criticism from cricket fans, followers and pundits regarding its selection.